Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $506.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $350.52 and a one year high of $512.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison M. Wing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.16, for a total value of $502,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,605.28. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,994,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,773.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.