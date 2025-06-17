Caretrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Caretrust REIT Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.83.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
