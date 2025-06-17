Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NVVE opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 1,604.08% and a negative net margin of 389.87%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

