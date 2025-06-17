REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9%

AIPI stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.68 million and a PE ratio of 36.82. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2325 per share. This is a boost from REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $14.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.31%.

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

