Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.4%

PHG opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

