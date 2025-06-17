Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $308.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.29 and a beta of 0.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $152.30 and a fifty-two week high of $310.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

