TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

TSS Stock Performance

Shares of TSSI stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. TSS has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $540.43 million, a PE ratio of 120.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 10,000 shares of TSS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 323,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,610. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSS during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TSS during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

