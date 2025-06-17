Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Intellicheck and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Intellicheck from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Intellicheck stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 million, a PE ratio of -182.33 and a beta of 1.20. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

In related news, Director Gregory Braca sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $33,353.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563.59. This trade represents a 90.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intellicheck by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 216,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

