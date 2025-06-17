CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $29.00 price target on shares of CF Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFBK

CF Bankshares Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CFBK opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,557,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 86,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.