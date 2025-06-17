Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $345.72 million, a PE ratio of 123.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) by 9,615.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of Aurora Cannabis worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
