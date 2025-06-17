Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Baird Medical Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDMD opened at $5.61 on Friday. Baird Medical Investment has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baird Medical Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baird Medical Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baird Medical Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baird Medical Investment Company Profile

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

