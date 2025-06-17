Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Lichen China Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LICN opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Lichen China has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $488.00.
About Lichen China
