Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Lichen China Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LICN opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Lichen China has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $488.00.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

