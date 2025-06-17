Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

CRCL opened at $151.48 on Friday. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $165.60.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In related news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $29,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,430.90. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,682,884 shares of company stock worth $195,808,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Featured Stories

