Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Trimmed by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

