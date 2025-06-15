Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:AJG opened at $316.38 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.22.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.