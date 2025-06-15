Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Medtronic by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

