Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 126,689 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3,330.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 325,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3%

VXUS stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

