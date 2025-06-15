Dohj LLC Buys 36,572 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dohj LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $33,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

