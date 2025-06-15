Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $548.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.