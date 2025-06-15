Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 32,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $94.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

