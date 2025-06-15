North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 722 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of HD opened at $354.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

