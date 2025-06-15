Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

