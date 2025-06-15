Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 404.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.9% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

NFLX opened at $1,212.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $515.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,120.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,000.10. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.73.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

