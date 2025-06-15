AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.4% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.