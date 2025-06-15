Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Shares of V opened at $352.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

