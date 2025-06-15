Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 5.5% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $132,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at $376,667,570.10. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $180.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

