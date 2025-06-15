Asio Capital LLC Purchases 1,707 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,202,000 after acquiring an additional 571,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $638,050,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $154.91 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

