Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $360,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

