Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $89.83 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $89,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $335.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

