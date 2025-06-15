Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 506.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133,107 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

