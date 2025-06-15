Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 3,525,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 543% from the average session volume of 548,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).
Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.11.
Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) EPS for the quarter.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
