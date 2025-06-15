MFA Wealth Services Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MFA Wealth Services grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of MFA Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2718 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.