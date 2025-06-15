U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after buying an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after buying an additional 4,663,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.