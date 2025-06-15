Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,687 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5%

MDT opened at $87.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

