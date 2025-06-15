Dohj LLC Buys 5,065 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dohj LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in NIKE by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 19,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 3.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 203,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 3.8%

NKE opened at $60.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.