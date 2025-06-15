Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $420.84 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $436.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

