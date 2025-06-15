Asio Capital LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.1%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $3,322,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,181.25. This represents a 45.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,369,059 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.