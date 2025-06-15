Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 8,553 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of Nordson worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.17.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

