Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $154.47 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

