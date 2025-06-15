TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 22.7% – What’s Next?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 777,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 364,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 target price on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Report on TNR Gold
TNR Gold Stock Performance
TNR Gold Company Profile
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.