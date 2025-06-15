Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Barclays Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

