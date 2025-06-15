Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,232 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

