Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.72.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $35,416,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 381,111 shares of company stock valued at $50,431,766. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

