Everpar Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.