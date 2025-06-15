4,902 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $292.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

