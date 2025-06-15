Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $352.67 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $285.35 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

