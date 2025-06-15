Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Koppers worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Price Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $637.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.50. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KOP

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.