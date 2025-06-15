Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,129 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,128.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

