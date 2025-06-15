Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $405.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

