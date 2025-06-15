Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $471.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,537.92. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.40.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

